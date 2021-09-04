Bitgear (GEAR) Price Reaches $0.0137 on Exchanges

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitgear has a market capitalization of $967,456.71 and $30,994.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitgear has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00064849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00157415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00187246 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.14 or 0.07820938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,932.86 or 0.99593828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $497.02 or 0.00991342 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,496,579 coins. Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io

