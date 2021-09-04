Bitradio (BRO) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $77,726.20 and $12.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,325,227 coins and its circulating supply is 10,325,223 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

