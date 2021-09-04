BlackHat One Day Trading Volume Reaches $299,728.00 (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $299,728.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00064968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00162382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00189313 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.16 or 0.07744275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,691.30 or 0.99690902 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.07 or 0.00987191 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

