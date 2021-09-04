BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.97 Million

Analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will report sales of $106.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.50 million and the highest is $107.25 million. BlackLine reported sales of $90.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year sales of $420.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $417.68 million to $421.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $509.29 million, with estimates ranging from $495.22 million to $528.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total transaction of $1,033,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,661,486.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $2,518,330.69. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 53,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,028.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,948 shares of company stock valued at $13,574,145. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $117.88 on Friday. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $77.23 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

