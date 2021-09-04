BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,653 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of BlackLine worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 99.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 11.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 16.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total transaction of $1,033,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,661,486.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 123,948 shares of company stock worth $13,574,145 over the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BL stock opened at $117.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.75. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.23 and a 12 month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

