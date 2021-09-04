BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 0.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 9,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.3% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.3% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK traded down $9.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $937.28. 418,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,569. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $899.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $834.75. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $959.89. The stock has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

