Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.44.

BLND has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

NYSE BLND opened at $17.46 on Friday. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

