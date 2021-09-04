BLOC.MONEY Market Cap Achieves $176,825.15 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. BLOC.MONEY has a total market cap of $176,825.15 and $579.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00125277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00180467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.62 or 0.00803143 BTC.

About BLOC.MONEY

BLOC.MONEY is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 18,647,563 coins. The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money . BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

