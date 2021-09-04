Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Price Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for about $2.54 or 0.00005099 BTC on major exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and $74,015.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00059721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00122427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00174916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00048095 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

