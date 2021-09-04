BLOCKv (VEE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $117,810.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $32.41 million and $117,810.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

