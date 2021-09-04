Blockzero Labs (XIO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $193,180.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $193,180.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00015125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00125979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.91 or 0.00181773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.26 or 0.00806327 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars.

