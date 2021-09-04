Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $94,451.00 (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be bought for about $2.85 or 0.00005729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $108.24 million and approximately $94,451.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00123626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00178215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.22 or 0.00798993 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

