Bluzelle (BLZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $90.14 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC on exchanges. Bluzelle has a market cap of $90.14 million and approximately $11.62 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015050 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00122783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.51 or 0.00801737 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,218,749 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.