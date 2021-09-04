Bonded Finance (BOND) Hits Market Cap of $10.22 Million

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $10.22 million and approximately $144,375.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 85.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00125277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00180467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.62 or 0.00803143 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonded Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonded Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.