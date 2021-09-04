Bonded Finance (BOND) Price Up 28.7% This Week

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $8.91 million and $180,687.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 28.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00059875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00120370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.53 or 0.00801854 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

BOND is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonded Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonded Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.