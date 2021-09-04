Bondly Price Reaches $0.0792 on Exchanges (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Bondly has traded flat against the dollar. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for about $0.0792 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Bondly has a market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $802,693.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00059772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00121756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.50 or 0.00800181 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00048177 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

