Boosted Finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $48,117.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $167,628.43 and $48,117.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.80 or 0.00005602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00066209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00142328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00178993 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.70 or 0.07928683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,953.13 or 0.99922334 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00813470 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

