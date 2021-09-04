BOScoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $30.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $30.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

