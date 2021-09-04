Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00002750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $59.30 million and $2.75 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.45 or 0.00507423 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003480 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $521.82 or 0.01040619 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,999,740 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

