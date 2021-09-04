Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $44.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 136.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,124 shares of company stock worth $18,071,807. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

