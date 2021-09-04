Bottos (BTO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $57,165.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Bottos coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $57,165.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00059881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00121964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00173991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00048118 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

