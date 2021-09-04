BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) Stake Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,972 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.88% of BowX Acquisition worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in BowX Acquisition by 916.0% during the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 508,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 458,004 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in BowX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,079,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in BowX Acquisition during the second quarter worth $28,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BowX Acquisition by 412.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 47,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in BowX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

BOWX stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

