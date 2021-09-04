BOX Token (BOX) Market Cap Achieves $2.51 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 25.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $1,248.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014339 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.14 or 0.00486554 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001175 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000780 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.