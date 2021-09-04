Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.41

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.41 and traded as high as C$2.41. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) shares last traded at C$2.41, with a volume of 1,336,291 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.41. The stock has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Company Profile (CVE:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.