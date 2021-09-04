Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Trading Down 9.4%

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 103,050 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 30,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market cap of C$3.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.65.

About Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY)

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Bri-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bri-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.