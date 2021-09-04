Brokerages Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.23 Million

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report $228.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.00 million and the lowest is $223.60 million. Addus HomeCare posted sales of $193.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $883.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $874.56 million to $889.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $965.63 million, with estimates ranging from $949.95 million to $975.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 356.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 163,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth about $6,115,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 233,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

ADUS opened at $90.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average of $96.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $129.01.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

