Brokerages Anticipate Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will post sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. Arconic posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year sales of $7.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Arconic has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 3.06.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 372,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 54,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arconic by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 149,437 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,037,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,187,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

