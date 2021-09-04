Brokerages Anticipate AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). AzurRx BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AzurRx BioPharma.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 171.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 51.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 221,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 495.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 213,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 820,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,827. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.49.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product programs include MS1819, FW-1022: COVID-19 GI infections, and FW-420: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Colitis. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.