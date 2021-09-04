Brokerages Anticipate AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). AzurRx BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AzurRx BioPharma.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 171.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 51.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 221,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 495.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 213,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 820,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,827. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.49.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product programs include MS1819, FW-1022: COVID-19 GI infections, and FW-420: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Colitis. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.

