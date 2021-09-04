Brokerages Anticipate Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to post sales of $63.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.80 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $60.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $249.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.27 million to $251.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $247.40 million, with estimates ranging from $241.60 million to $253.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $693.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 81,842 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

