Brokerages Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Sep 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLL. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

