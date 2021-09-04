Brokerages Anticipate Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to Post $0.10 EPS

Analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.08. Del Taco Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 96,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $312.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

