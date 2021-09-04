Brokerages Anticipate Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Graham’s earnings. Graham reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 129.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Graham will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Graham.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Graham had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price objective on Graham in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Graham by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Graham by 64.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Graham by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

GHM opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $141.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.65, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

