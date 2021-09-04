Brokerages Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to announce $39.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.59 million to $46.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $18.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $135.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.28 million to $165.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $151.36 million, with estimates ranging from $137.28 million to $172.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.91 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRP. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.10 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $11.49 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $695.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 136.26%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

