Brokerages Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to post sales of $56.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.60 million and the highest is $61.02 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $59.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $219.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $220.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $245.28 million, with estimates ranging from $236.02 million to $255.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 24.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLNW opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

