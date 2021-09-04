Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to report $34.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.10 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $31.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $147.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $148.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $156.40 million, with estimates ranging from $152.80 million to $160.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,350 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $161,175.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,591 shares of company stock worth $8,115,118 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

MLAB opened at $274.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $307.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 370.54 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

