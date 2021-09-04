Brokerages Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. Mondelez International posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.72. 5,360,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,072,303. The company has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

