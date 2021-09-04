Brokerages Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.23). Natera reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($4.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($4.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

Shares of NTRA opened at $123.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.16 and a 200-day moving average of $106.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $127.19.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $118,822.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,453.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $1,270,200.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,972.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,057 shares of company stock worth $23,529,003 in the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Natera by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Natera by 31.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

