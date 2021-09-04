Brokerages Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Million

Equities analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to post $2.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $9.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $9.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.23 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $26.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of DRRX opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DURECT has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DURECT by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after buying an additional 631,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DURECT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,370,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,534,000 after buying an additional 198,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DURECT by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 357,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DURECT by 879.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 3,769,620 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DURECT by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,747,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 208,060 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

