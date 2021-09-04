Brokerages Expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $279.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to post sales of $279.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.42 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $260.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,665,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,219,000 after buying an additional 30,024 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 68.6% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 142,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 57,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $16.19 on Friday. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

