Brokerages Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $840,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will announce $840,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $810,000.00 and the highest is $890,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $3.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 million to $3.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.85 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $3.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Novan had a negative return on equity of 274.05% and a negative net margin of 759.49%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Novan in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. The company has a market cap of $185.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -0.05. Novan has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

