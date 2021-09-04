Brokerages Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will post sales of $26.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International posted sales of $22.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $102.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $103.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $115.05 million, with estimates ranging from $111.30 million to $118.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 13.62%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OIIM. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $207.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.70.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

