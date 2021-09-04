Brokerages Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $224.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to report $224.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year sales of $924.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $933.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.05.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $25.88 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.11.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sotera Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,127,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,384,000 after purchasing an additional 406,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sotera Health by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,850 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sotera Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,493,000 after purchasing an additional 273,239 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,822,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,379,000 after buying an additional 322,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,831,000 after buying an additional 945,631 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

