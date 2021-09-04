Brokerages Expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will post sales of $84.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. Veritex reported sales of $75.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $330.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $330.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $351.05 million, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $351.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VBTX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Veritex has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $540,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,932,806.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $189,018.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,054. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Veritex by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,242,000 after purchasing an additional 81,682 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $1,284,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 429,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in Veritex by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 254,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.