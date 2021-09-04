Brokerages Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.14. Zoetis posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.69. 1,003,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,052. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $210.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

