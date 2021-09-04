Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Has $41.49 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 31,920 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.0% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $41,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.11. 11,534,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,246,328. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.52. The company has a market capitalization of $438.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.