Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,000. Mondelez International comprises 0.3% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Mondelez International by 633.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,449,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,360,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average is $60.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

