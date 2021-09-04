Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Trading Down 0.3%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$70.67 and last traded at C$71.21. 693,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,694,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$71.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.33.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.72.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.