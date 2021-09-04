BSC Station (BSCS) Achieves Market Cap of $4.12 Million

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded up 42.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, BSC Station has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. One BSC Station coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $3.87 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BSC Station alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00065003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00150362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.00190647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,899.65 or 0.07827033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,825.32 or 1.00005016 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.44 or 0.01000423 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSC Station should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSC Station using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSC Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSC Station and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.