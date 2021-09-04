BSClaunch Hits One Day Volume of $170,502.00 (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. BSClaunch has a total market cap of $271,020.05 and approximately $170,502.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00064998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00139734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.00182993 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.13 or 0.07912826 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,763.49 or 1.00116160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.50 or 0.00809759 BTC.

BSClaunch Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

