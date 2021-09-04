BTSE (BTSE) Price Tops $5.56 on Major Exchanges

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, BTSE has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One BTSE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.56 or 0.00011084 BTC on popular exchanges. BTSE has a market capitalization of $24.22 million and $772,927.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00065138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00138150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00183762 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,945.88 or 0.07863117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,240.16 or 1.00115571 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.50 or 0.00991391 BTC.

BTSE Profile

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. BTSE’s official website is www.btse.com . BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

